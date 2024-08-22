Virgo: You’re likely to engage in some sports today, which will help keep you physically fit. However, a chronic health issue may act up, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some expenses. Your spouse will be particularly caring. Despite ongoing conflicts, your love life will be positive, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Your business partners will be supportive, and together you'll tackle pending tasks. A family member may ask to spend time with you today—while you’ll agree, it might take up more time than expected. Expect a deep and meaningful conversation with your spouse today. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM