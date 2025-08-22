Virgo: health issues may prevent you from taking up an important assignment, but let your rational thinking guide you forward. Financially, the day looks bright, with chances of clearing debts or ongoing loans. Avoid arguments at home and resolve any differences peacefully. Love will bring a refreshing sense of joy, and a romantic outing is likely. Though you may want to spend more time with your loved ones, circumstances might not allow it. Intimacy with your spouse will feel deeply emotional and fulfilling. This is also a good day to plan for the future—just ensure your goals are practical and realistic. Remedy: Offer green chillies to a parrot for favourable results.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.