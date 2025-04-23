Virgo: Spiritual guidance from a wise person will bring you peace and comfort today. If you had invested money based on a stranger's advice, you're likely to see some positive returns now. Friends may also help you connect with people who could be important for your future. Romantic matters might feel a bit complicated today. However, new projects or business ideas will look promising and could bring good profits. Your sense of humour will help you handle situations smoothly. Be careful and gentle with your partner, as one of you might get a minor injury while spending intimate time together. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, donate a pair of leather shoes to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.