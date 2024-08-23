Virgo: The needs of others might get in the way of your desire to focus on yourself today. Don’t bottle up your feelings—take time to do something you enjoy to relax. You'll be involved in monetary transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you'll manage to save a decent amount. If you need support, your friends will be there for you. Be careful, as there might be misunderstandings in your romantic relationship. In your free time, you can unwind by watching a web series on your phone. Regularly surprising your partner is important to keep them feeling valued. Unfortunately, you might receive a call from your boss this weekend, which isn't the best news. Remedy: To maintain a peaceful mind, consider helping the sick at a hospital.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM