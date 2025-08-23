Virgo: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you feel relaxed and refreshed. Any investment related to your home or property is likely to bring good returns. Domestic life appears peaceful and full of warmth, while a sudden romantic encounter may add excitement to your day. Spending time with siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match together—will strengthen your bond and bring joy. Married natives will feel fortunate for the love and companionship they share. The day may unfold at a slow, soothing pace, giving you the perfect chance to rest, recharge, and rejuvenate. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to promote harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.