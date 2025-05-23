Virgo: Pressure from your seniors at work and some tension at home may leave you feeling stressed, making it hard to stay focused. Someone with big ideas may approach you, but be sure to check their background and reliability before making any investments. If you're feeling mentally burdened, talk to a close friend or relative—it will help ease your stress. Your partner might struggle to express their feelings today, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. A loved one may ask for your time, but your busy schedule might stop you from being there, upsetting both of you. Someone might show unusual interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realise there's nothing to worry about. Your behaviour may not sit well with some people today, so take this as a sign to reflect and bring more positivity into your attitude and actions. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by donating clean cotton clothes and namkeens (savoury snacks) to the underprivileged.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m to 7 p.m.