Virgo: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the time it usually takes. You'll realize the importance of controlling extravagant spending as it helps you manage your finances better. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy routine to attend a family gathering or party. This will not only ease your stress but also help you overcome any hesitation. Rekindle precious memories by planning a picnic with your beloved. Avoid making impulsive decisions to prevent future regrets. You’ll find yourself reminiscing about the romantic moments of the past with your spouse, bringing a renewed sense of joy to your relationship. However, despite being surrounded by people, you may still feel a sense of loneliness. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.