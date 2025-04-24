Virgo: Pressure from seniors at work and tension at home may leave you stressed, affecting your focus and productivity. You may feel like travelling and spending money today, but doing so could lead to regret—hold off if possible. It’s a good time to let go of any controlling behaviour within the family. Working together and supporting one another will strengthen your bond. A positive shift in your attitude will bring great happiness to your loved ones. Avoid any kind of inappropriate behaviour or teasing—it could land you in trouble. Your artistic and creative talents will draw praise and admiration today. Even though you’ll want to spend time with your close ones, circumstances might prevent it. Your spouse may come across as overly self-centred today, which could test your patience. Remedy: To bring harmony in your love life, consider helping needy Kinnars (eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.