Virgo: People around you may seem very demanding today. Avoid making promises you can’t keep, and don’t overexert yourself just to satisfy others. While expenses may rise, an increase in income will help you manage. Be patient with children or those less experienced than you. Love is in the air—enjoy the bliss it brings. However, avoid daydreaming and don’t rely on others to finish your work. Travel, entertainment, and social gatherings are likely today. Disagreements on multiple issues may arise, which could strain your relationships, so handle matters with care. Remedy: Nurturing red plants at home will bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.