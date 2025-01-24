Virgo: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life—it processes both good and bad and provides the clarity needed to solve problems and find direction. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, it’s time to curb that habit and focus on saving. Friends will be there to support you if required. Romantic energy is strong today, so embrace the opportunities it brings. Students should use their free time wisely and avoid procrastination; completing tasks today will benefit them in the long run. Your spouse will remind you that true happiness can be found in everyday moments. A visit to malls or shopping complexes with your family is likely, but be mindful of the expenses. Remedy: To make the most of your day, take care of a Pipal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.