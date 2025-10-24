VIRGO

Thoughtful communication prevents hurting others' feelings. Financial management improves with conscious decision-making. Family time strengthens bonds and alleviates loneliness. A significant romance may finally blossom after a long wait. Free time better spent pursuing personal interests rather than socializing. Your marriage reaches its peak today with renewed affection. Home improvement projects provide satisfaction. Remedy: Feed dogs bread to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.