Virgo: Your health will remain good today. You may receive financial gains at work or in business, possibly with the support of someone of the opposite sex. Things at home may be a bit unpredictable. You might face some disagreements with your partner and find it tough to explain your point of view. You could enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will help strengthen your bond. Someone from outside might try to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but both of you will handle it well. Your family may need your presence today, so try to spend some quality time with them. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) in your home daily for 108 days to bring peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.