Virgo: Avoid getting involved in your wife’s affairs, as it may lead to her anger. It’s best to focus on your own matters and limit interference to prevent creating unnecessary dependency. A sudden influx of funds will help you cover your bills and immediate expenses. Your curiosity and desire to learn will lead you to make new friends. Today, you might feel the absence of true love in your life, but remember that everything changes with time, including your romantic situation. It’s a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Although you’ll plan to indulge in some of your favorite activities, a heavy workload might prevent you from doing so. Despite this, you’ll enjoy a beautiful romantic day, though some minor health issues might arise. Remedy: For excellent health, consider offering jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Color: Coral

Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM