Virgo: Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind, but engaging in mental activities like reading something interesting can help you cope. Financially, the day looks strong. Favorable planetary positions may bring you several opportunities to increase your income. A dispute over money could arise within the family, so it’s best to encourage clarity and transparency in financial matters. Romance will be on your mind as you spend time with your beloved. Fresh ideas are likely to bring good results, and your keen observation will keep you ahead of others. Married life will be filled with joy, fun, and harmony today. Remedy: Add sacred grass (Kusha) to your bath water to promote happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.