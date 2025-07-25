Virgo: Your energy levels will be at their peak today, helping you stay active and focused. If you’ve been planning to sell land, today could be a fortunate day to find a good buyer and secure a fair price. Rituals and ceremonies at home will bring a sense of peace and fulfillment. A new romance may spark excitement, lifting your spirits and keeping you in a joyful mood. If you manage to carve out some personal time amid your busy schedule, make the most of it—this could have a lasting positive impact on your future. Those around you might do something special that rekindles the affection of your life partner. However, be mindful of talking too much, as it could lead to a headache. Keep your conversations balanced. Remedy: Distribute delicious white sweets to young girls in need to bring mental peace and satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.