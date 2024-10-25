Virgo: Avoid alcohol today, as it could disrupt your sleep and prevent you from getting proper rest. Be cautious with investments; rushing into them without thorough consideration could lead to losses. A visit with relatives may turn out to be more enjoyable than expected. Romantic vibes are strong, so you may experience a special connection. Travel plans or outings can be both enjoyable and educational. You’ll feel a renewed sense of appreciation for the beauty of your marriage. Reconnecting with friends will be fun, but remember to prioritize your health. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8:30 p.m.