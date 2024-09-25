Virgo: Make a serious effort to enhance your personality. Keep your investments and future plans private. An enjoyable evening with friends is on the cards, but remember to be on your best behavior, as it won't take much to upset your partner today. You’ll have plenty of energy, so channel it into your professional work for productive results. Avoid running from problems—facing them head-on is the best approach, as escaping will only make things worse. Your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, use Gangajal (holy water) regularly at home.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11:45 am to 2:25 pm.