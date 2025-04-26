Virgo: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. Stay true to your values and make every decision with careful reasoning. Businessmen might face some losses and may also need to invest additional money to improve their operations. Don’t overlook your social life — take time out of your busy schedule to attend a gathering with your family. It will not only ease your stress but also help you overcome any lingering hesitation. Your lover may struggle to express their feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling a little upset. However, it’s a good day for some light-hearted recreation and entertainment. After a challenging phase in your married life, today offers a welcome sense of relief. Students can benefit by openly discussing tricky subjects with their teachers — their guidance will help clarify difficult concepts. Remedy: For financial growth, chant ॐ हं हनुमते नमः (Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha) 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.