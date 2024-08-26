Virgo: Make sure to rest and relax as much as possible between work tasks today. A creditor may visit you to request repayment of a loan. While you’ll be able to repay it, this might lead to further financial difficulties, so it’s wise to avoid borrowing when possible. It’s a good day to engage in activities with younger people. Romance may blossom as friendships deepen. Be mindful of your surroundings, as someone might take credit for your work. After returning from the office, spend time on your favorite hobbies to help you unwind. Your spouse’s health may cause you some concern. Remedy: Distribute Kadi-Chawal to those in need (and eat some yourself) to support continued economic growth.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Time: 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM