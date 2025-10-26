Virgo:

Quiet your mind and avoid unnecessary worries for greater mental resilience. Married Virgos may receive financial benefits from their in-laws. Spend quality time with your family when possible. Ignore critical remarks from your loved one. Innovating at work will impress others. Balance work and time with friends to avoid feeling isolated. Watch for potential misunderstandings between your spouse and work. Remedy: Gifting blue flowers can strengthen love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.