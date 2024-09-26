Virgo: You're likely to engage in some sports or physical activity today, helping you stay fit. Money-related issues may arise, and it could be helpful to seek advice from your father or a father-like figure you trust. Don't let family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Your erratic behaviour may make it hard for your partner to cope with you today. However, someone at work might treat you to something nice, brightening your day. Expect to receive compliments you've always longed for. Though an unexpected guest might disrupt your plans, their presence will ultimately make your day better. Remedy: To improve your love life, consider helping those in the sweeper community.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.