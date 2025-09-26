Virgo: Be extra cautious while handling household tasks today, as careless use of domestic utilities may cause problems. Conservative investments could bring you good financial returns. Your high energy levels will help you plan and host gatherings, making it a perfect day to enjoy with friends and loved ones. Happy memories from the past may keep you occupied, while your free time could inspire you to engage in religious or spiritual activities. Avoid unnecessary arguments during this period. An evening filled with romantic songs, candles, delicious food, and togetherness with your spouse will make the day special. However, if you find yourself idle, negative thoughts may creep in. Stay positive by reading uplifting books, watching entertaining movies, or spending time with friends. Remedy: For better health, drink water from a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.