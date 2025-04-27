Virgo: Your health will thrive today as you find joy in spreading happiness to others. Unexpected financial gains could brighten your day and lift your spirits. Be cautious not to share personal matters with casual acquaintances. Although you may plan a special outing with your beloved, unforeseen work commitments might cause a change of plans, potentially leading to some friction. At work, a cheerful and supportive boss will create a lively and positive atmosphere. If you've been feeling guilty about not spending enough time with your family, today might inspire you to make amends—though once again, urgent tasks could disrupt your intentions. On a beautiful note, your spouse will feel especially grateful to have you by their side, so make the most of these heartwarming moments. Remedy: For enhanced health and a harmonious family life, wear a gold chain that rests against your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.