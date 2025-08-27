Virgo: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today—don’t ignore it, especially if you also feel weak. Taking proper rest will be very important. A strong urge to earn quick money may arise, but be mindful of your decisions. Your stubbornness could upset family members and close friends, so try to stay flexible. In love, keep your bond as fresh and valuable as something truly precious. Avoid daydreaming or relying on others to finish your tasks, as this could lead to setbacks. On the brighter side, you’ll be full of creative ideas, and the activities you choose may bring rewards beyond expectations. Your spouse will make the day feel more wonderful than ever. Remedy: Help and serve physically challenged people to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.