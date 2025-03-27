Virgo: Stay confident and composed when interacting with high-profile individuals, as self-assurance is just as crucial for success as capital is for business. Learn to value both time and money, or you may face difficulties in the future. Avoid chasing unrealistic dreams—spending quality time with friends will bring you joy and relaxation. Love transcends logic, but today, you will truly feel its magic. Positive changes may occur in your workplace. While helping others is admirable, avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. The day may bring disagreements on various issues, potentially straining your relationship. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, place a silver coin in Gangajal (holy water) and keep it at home.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.