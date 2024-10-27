Virgo: Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension, so try to stay calm. If you're travelling, be extra careful with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Enjoy a quiet day with family, and don’t let others' issues burden you. You may miss a friend’s presence today, feeling their essence around you. At work, things could improve significantly if you take the simple step of greeting someone you may not get along with. Carelessness with belongings could lead to loss, so stay mindful. You and your spouse might spend a bit today, but it promises to be a fantastic time together. Remedy: To attract positive health, share and enjoy some white sweets.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.