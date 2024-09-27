Virgo: If you haven't been getting enough rest, you’ll likely feel very fatigued today and may need to take extra time to recuperate. Small business owners might receive valuable financial advice from close family members today, which could benefit them. Old friends will be supportive and helpful. However, the day might be a bit challenging due to interruptions from your spouse's family members. Communication will be your strength today, so use it wisely. Your spouse may seem indifferent to your health concerns. You might also spend a lot of time pampering yourself, like getting a new hairstyle or enjoying a spa session, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Tip: To keep your partner happy, consider gifting red or maroon-coloured clothes to your father or teacher.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 to to 5 pm.