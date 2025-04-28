Virgo: You may face criticism today because of your habit of finding faults in others. Stay cheerful and keep your guard down — it will help you handle any sharp comments better. A sudden inflow of money will help you manage your bills and immediate expenses. Work pressure will be light, giving you a chance to spend quality time with your family. Your love life is becoming more magical — just enjoy the feeling. However, be prepared for possible issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. Time moves quickly, so make sure you use it wisely and make the most of every opportunity. Your marriage will go through a wonderful phase today. Remedy: Use Neem-based or medicinal soap to boost your success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm.