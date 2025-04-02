Virgo: Stimulate your mind by reading something interesting today. Financial stability will bring you peace of mind, as you will have a considerable amount of money at your disposal. Set aside worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. Be mindful of your words with your partner to avoid later regrets. When handling major business negotiations, keep your emotions in check. Your sense of humor will be your biggest strength. However, a relative, friend, or neighbor may create tensions in your married life today. Remedy: Show respect and honor to saints and sages to maintain harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.