Virgo: health will be on your side today, and your cheerful mood will boost your confidence and energy. However, be careful while handling financial matters and commitments. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends or revive past relationships. Your love life is likely to surprise you with something truly special. You’ll also show an impressive ability to learn and absorb new things. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary stress or conflicts. By the end of the day, you’ll understand why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remedy: To maintain a strong financial life, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.