Virgo: You’re likely to spend time playing sports or doing physical activities to boost your stamina. Investing in stocks or mutual funds today may bring long-term benefits. Friends will be supportive, but choose your words carefully during conversations. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling may take over your thoughts. Someone from your past might get in touch and make the day special. If you’ve been missing your spouse’s affection, today will bring you the warmth you’ve been longing for. Try your hand at photography—you’ll capture some moments worth remembering. Remedy: For peace and happiness in your family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.