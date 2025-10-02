Virgo: Your health is likely to improve, giving you the energy to even take part in sports or physical activities. Financially, the day looks strong—if you had lent money to someone, you may get it back today. The evening promises fun and excitement, whether spent with friends or shopping. On the personal front, a planned date may not work out, leading to some disappointment. Professionally, this is an excellent day for negotiations with new clients, as circumstances will work in your favor, boosting your confidence. However, a minor disagreement with your spouse over something trivial, like grocery shopping, may cause irritation. Remedy: A daily intake of honey can bring more sweetness and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.