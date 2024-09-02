Virgo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. However, a chronic health issue may flare up, possibly requiring a visit to the hospital and some unexpected expenses. Reconnecting with old contacts and friends will be beneficial. For some, wedding bells may be on the horizon, while others will find romance that keeps their spirits high. A potential salary increase could boost your mood, making it a good time to let go of any lingering despair or complaints. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Your efforts to improve your marital life will exceed your expectations today. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 am to 2 pm