Virgo: Work pressure may cause some stress and tension today. It’s best to ignore requests from people seeking business credit. On the personal front, your spouse will be caring, making it a lucky day in love. Your partner may even surprise you by fulfilling long-awaited desires. However, if you spend your free time only on your mobile or watching TV, your spouse might feel annoyed due to lack of communication. Later in the day, you can expect a warm and affectionate hug from them after a long time. For those in love, it might be wiser to avoid meeting today, as a meeting could lead to an unnecessary argument. Remedy: To enhance prosperity, greet the rising Sun with respect and chant ‘Om’ 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.