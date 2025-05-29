Virgo: You’ll feel full of energy today and may achieve something remarkable. If you're considering an investment that seems promising, take time to research it thoroughly and consult financial experts before making any decisions. You’ll enjoy spending time with friends, but be extra careful while driving. Without your partner’s presence, you may feel a sense of emptiness. At work, you’re likely to be in control and perform well. Later, you may feel the need to spend some time alone, reflecting and recharging — and this quiet time will do you good. However, your spouse's health may cause some disruptions in your routine and delay a few tasks. Remedy: To enhance your love life, wear silver bangles or a silver kada.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.