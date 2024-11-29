Virgo: Blood pressure patients should exercise extra caution when travelling in crowded buses to protect their health. While your finances are likely to improve, be mindful of rising expenditures as well. Work in close collaboration with family members to maintain harmony at home. An exciting day awaits as you receive gifts or surprises from your beloved. Avoid engaging in gossip today, as it can waste valuable time. While jokes about married life often flood social media, you may feel deeply emotional today as you reflect on the truly beautiful aspects of your relationship. A good night's sleep is one of the best things you can do for your health, so prioritize rest today. Remedy: Tie black and white threads around both your toes to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.