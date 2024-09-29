Virgo: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Financial improvements are on the horizon. It’s a perfect day to strengthen bonds and reconnect with family. Once you're with the love of your life, nothing else seems to matter—you’ll truly feel this today. A colleague may treat you to something nice at work. Expect a joyful, laughter-filled day where most things go your way. Your spouse is in the mood to surprise you with a loving gesture—be supportive and enjoy the moment. Remedy: Using golden spoons while eating, if possible, can bring success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.