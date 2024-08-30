Virgo: Today, your health is expected to be good, allowing you to plan some fun activities with your friends. You might consider investing in religious activities today, which will likely bring you mental peace and stability. Prioritize the needs of your family members and engage in their joys and sorrows to show that you care. Your unwavering and devoted love has the power to create something magical. Travelling today will bring both pleasure and valuable learning experiences. This evening could turn out to be one of the best with your spouse. You may also reconnect with an old friend and reminisce about the golden days of your past. Remedy: Distribute sweet wheat bread to the poor to alleviate any feelings of irritation.

Lucky Color: Teal

Lucky Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM