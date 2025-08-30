Virgo: You will feel relaxed today and in the right frame of mind to enjoy yourself. However, stay cautious—those involved in tax evasion may land in serious trouble, so it’s best to steer clear of such actions. Your parents and friends will go the extra mile to keep you cheerful. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling uncertain, while it’s wise to avoid people who waste your time. Married life will bring moments of pure joy, giving you ample reasons to feel content. You may also spend time grooming yourself, enhancing your personality and working towards becoming the best version of you. Remedy: Worship an idol or image of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.