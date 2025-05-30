Virgo: Today is likely to be a positive day, especially for your health—you may finally get relief from a long-standing illness. With support from a close relative, you might achieve success in your business, bringing financial gains as well. However, a friend’s problems may leave you feeling worried or upset. You might feel lonely or restless without your beloved around. Still, it’s a good day overall. Take some time to reflect on yourself and identify areas for improvement—this can help you grow and become better. If a meeting or outing gets cancelled due to your spouse’s health, don’t be disheartened—you might end up spending even more meaningful time together at home. You’re likely to stay indoors today, though family tensions might trouble your peace of mind. Remedy: For strong career growth, donate food, sweets, mats, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.