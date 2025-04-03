Virgo: Psychological fears may unsettle you, but maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on the brighter side will help keep them at bay. Financially, investing in conservative options could bring good returns. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to favorable outcomes and help ease tensions at home. To maintain a strong and prosperous love life, avoid making judgments about your partner based on others' opinions. Embracing new techniques at work will enhance efficiency, and your unique approach will attract attention from those observing you. A relative may visit unexpectedly, requiring you to adjust your schedule to accommodate them. Your plans for the day might be disrupted due to your spouse's urgent commitments, but eventually, you'll realize it was for the best. Remedy: Chant Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah 11 times for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange/Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.