Virgo: Take care of your mental well-being today—it’s the foundation of a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling life. The mind shapes how we experience the world and helps us handle life’s challenges with clarity. You’re likely to have a good amount of money in hand today, which will bring you peace of mind. It’s a great day for attention—you’ll find yourself in demand, with many things happening at once. Choosing what to focus on might be a bit challenging. Be extra mindful in your romantic relationship, as even a small mistake could upset your partner. Think carefully before starting any new project. Don’t rush into decisions. Later in the evening, you may feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to clear your mind. There is a chance that your spouse may unintentionally cause you some financial loss today—stay calm and address it wisely. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, apply a tilak of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.