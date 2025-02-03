Virgo: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injuries. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. A financial inflow today may help ease your monetary worries. The cheerful mood of your family members will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something special, strengthening your bond. Work-related matters will go smoothly. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel the time wasn’t well spent. Your spouse will make you believe that marriages are truly made in heaven. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.