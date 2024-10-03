Virgo: You’ll feel full of energy and enthusiasm today, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. A financial boost will help ease many of your money worries. It’s a great day to draw attention effortlessly. If you seize the chance for intimacy, today could become unforgettable. Support from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. Those who have been busy lately will finally get some personal time. Expect a cozy and memorable day in your married life. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the money to help children and pilgrims for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: After 3.15 pm.