Virgo: Work pressure may cause stress and tension today, so try to stay calm. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic indulgences. Do not let family issues distract you from your priorities—remember, even difficult times often bring valuable lessons. Romantic opportunities may arise, but they are likely to be short-lived. In your free time, playing games can be refreshing, but remain cautious, as there is a chance of minor accidents. Your spouse will express love and warmth, and affectionate gestures like hugs will bring comfort. Spending time in gardening could relax your mind while also contributing positively to the environment. Remedy: Serving people affected by leprosy and extending care to those with hearing or speech impairments will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.