Virgo: You’ll feel confident and full of energy today. Investing in safe, conservative options could bring you good financial returns. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding are set to grow stronger. However, your unpredictable behaviour might make it hard for your partner to cope today. At work, your efforts will be noticed and appreciated. You’re known for your vibrant personality, enjoying both the company of friends and moments of solitude. Today, you’ll get some much-needed "me time" to recharge. Your spouse may briefly question your loyalty due to your busy routine, but by the end of the day, things will smooth over with a warm hug. Remedy: To enhance your love life, feed rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.