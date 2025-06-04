Virgo: A cheerful day filled with fun and light moments awaits you. However, you might end up spending money on repairing a faulty electronic device. Household chores could feel exhausting and may lead to some mental strain. Your love life is beginning to feel magical—take a moment to truly enjoy it. Make sure to finish any pending work before your boss notices, as unfinished tasks from the past could attract criticism from your seniors. Even your free time today may be consumed by office responsibilities. On a brighter note, you'll receive a warm and affectionate hug from your spouse after a long time, bringing comfort and joy. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, feed split Bengal gram (chana dal) to cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.