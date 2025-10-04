Virgo: You’ll feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood today—perfect for enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Financially, things look stable, as a senior family member may step in to support you, saving you from extra expenses. Old friends may reconnect, offering warmth and encouragement. Singles might meet someone intriguing today, but it’s wise to understand that person’s relationship status before taking things further. After work, spend some time doing what you love—indulging in hobbies will help you unwind and restore your peace of mind. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating their presence and care. Still, a wave of unexplained sadness might linger—don’t let it weigh you down; it will pass. Remedy: Offer chocolates or toffees to young girls, as children are considered a divine blessing and bring positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.