Virgo: Engaging in a sporting activity today is likely to boost your physical fitness and uplift your mood. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but there’s no cause for concern—the savings you’ve set aside will come to your rescue. You might uncover a surprising family secret that catches you off guard. On an emotional note, you’ll have the chance to protect someone from heartbreak, bringing a sense of fulfillment. It’s also a good day for leisure and light-hearted fun. However, be mindful—growing suspicion in your relationship could escalate into a serious argument. On a brighter note, you’ll have plenty of free time today, and indulging in a bit of daydreaming might lead to some truly creative ideas. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, distribute chocolates, toffees, or white sweets among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.