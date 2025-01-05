Virgo: Your health will remain in good condition today. Avoid friends who borrow money but fail to return it, as they might disappoint you when you need them most. If you're planning to spend quality time with your partner, pay attention to your attire, as inappropriate clothing could upset them. The additional knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with colleagues. If you go shopping, you might pick out a lovely dress material for yourself. Although you may feel annoyed by your spouse's chatter, they are likely to do something wonderful for you that will brighten your day. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to enhance happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.